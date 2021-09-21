The dedication and remarks will be held near to the property at 431 Old White Bridge Road. County officials say attendees will be invited to process toward the bridge where the unveiling of the sign will take place.
Experts say encouraging signs last spring led to false confidence about the shrinking role for tests: falling case numbers, rising vaccination rates and guidance from health officials that vaccinated people could largely skip testing.
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
Practices here in the Valley are struggling, like Valley Pediatric Group in Augusta County, which had to close its Waynesboro location during the week and consolidate all employees to its Verona location due to understaffing.
Members of Virginia’s Redistricting Commission have just two weeks until another round of public hearings and three weeks until they must vote on new legislative maps. And their effort is still very much a work in progress.