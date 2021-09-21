Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead

“It is with great sadness that the search for Khaleesi has now turned into a recovery mission,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said in a press release.
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Education

The Harrisonburg City School Board is holding a work session Tuesday night to consider a number...
Harrisonburg school board discussing COVID exigency plan, service animals during work session

Local

Signs that were put up this summer on parts of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.
Algae bloom advisory ends on Shenandoah River

National

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

TOP HEADLINES

Local

Virginia’s first lady stops in Augusta Co. on back-to-school tour

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Todd
Some Augusta County students had a special visitor early Tuesday, September 21, the first lady of Virginia, Pamela Northam.

National

Police: Teen charged in high school shooting that wounded 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Virginia say they've charged a 15-year-old boy in a shooting that wounded two fellow students at their high school.

Crime

HPD investigates breaking and entering

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
HPD is investigating several occurrences of breaking and entering and vandalism at 25 Maryland Avenue, which was formerly occupied by the Harrisonburg Church of Christ.

Local

Augusta County to honor fallen K9 with memorial bridge

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
The dedication and remarks will be held near to the property at 431 Old White Bridge Road. County officials say attendees will be invited to process toward the bridge where the unveiling of the sign will take place.

National

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eviction filings have begun to tick up since the moratorium was lifted but most advocates said a surge in actual evictions is still weeks away.

Local

Shenandoah National Park ready for busy fall season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Last year’s fall season brought a record number of people to the park.
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast

LATEST VIDEO

News

Teen pleads guilty in stabbing of Tessa Majors
Teen pleads guilty in stabbing of Tessa Majors

News

Appraisal begins on tracks of Shenandoah Rail Trail
Appraisal begins on tracks of Shenandoah Rail Trail

News

Broadway providing free Bryce Resort passes to residents
Broadway providing free Bryce Resort passes to residents

News

Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead

MORE NEWS

FEATURES

Events

Former NASCAR driver brings charity motorcycle ride to Bedford and West Virginia

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
"It’s all about raising funds for Victory Junction, a camp in North Carolina for kids with medical conditions and chronic medical needs,” Kyle Petty said.

State

Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Max Marcilla
After a win over rival William Monroe, a video was posted on Snapchat of the Madison County football team rapping to a popular song, singing the N-word multiple times.

Events

Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt returns for 20th season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest return on Sept. 25.

Crime

Dead cat found in zipped up duffel bag; Pulaski Police ask for help

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police have released photos of the duffel bag in hopes someone will recognize it and can help with the investigation.

Coronavirus

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,335 Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Tuesday, September 21, Virginia has had 839,475 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

National

Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts say encouraging signs last spring led to false confidence about the shrinking role for tests: falling case numbers, rising vaccination rates and guidance from health officials that vaccinated people could largely skip testing.

Regional

Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer
A young mother of two is fighting for her life in the VCU burn unit after her body caught on fire one week ago in a horrible accident.

National

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

National

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

News

United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County prepares for Day of Action

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
To participate in Day of Action, volunteers sign up online with the United Way and choose a project to work on throughout the community.

Local

RMH leads other Sentara hospitals in number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Out of Sentara’s 12 other hospitals in Virginia and in parts of North Carolina RMH is leading with Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk following with 48 COVID patients as of Monday.

Local

Bridgewater looking to bring new restaurant, grocery store to town

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Colby Johnson
Bridgewater’s town leadership is exploring the possibility of bringing some new businesses to the town, including a new restaurant in a familiar spot.

MORE NEWS

Local

Pediatric practices struggling in the Valley and across the state

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Colby Johnson
Practices here in the Valley are struggling, like Valley Pediatric Group in Augusta County, which had to close its Waynesboro location during the week and consolidate all employees to its Verona location due to understaffing.

State

Judge declines to move skill games lawsuit to Richmond

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A judge in Greensville County has denied a change of venue for a lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on skill games.

Local

Valley health district talks contact tracing as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
“This is one of those tools that can significantly slow down the spread of COVID-19 if folks engage.”

State

UVA, Sentara RMH, Martha Jefferson in need of more hands on deck in ICUs

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Riley Wyant
UVA Medical Center is in desperate need of ICU nurses. This all comes as COVID-19 surges, hospitals are overcrowded, and many in healthcare experience burnout.

Augusta County

What we know about a missing three-year-old girl out of Augusta County

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Kayla Brooks
The search for a three-year-old girl out of Augusta County, who has been unaccounted for since February, continues.

Local

Public transportation coming to Shenandoah County

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
The transit system that’s been years in the making will provide two shuttles traveling north and south along the Rt. 11 corridor, Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Local

Valley schools work with families to end harmful Tiktok trend

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Kayla Brooks
A new TikTok trend known as “Devious Licks” has some students vandalizing school bathrooms, as videos of kids stealing ceiling tiles and emptying soap dispensers are gaining views every day.

National

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was shot in the face and the other in the leg.

Coronavirus

VDH prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 5-11 year olds

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Henry Graff
Virginia health leaders are anxiously awaiting approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for hundreds of thousands of children.

Politics

Redistricting Commission receives new maps

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Members of Virginia’s Redistricting Commission have just two weeks until another round of public hearings and three weeks until they must vote on new legislative maps. And their effort is still very much a work in progress.