Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Redskins will retire the jersey of Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. The team will also rename the lower level of FedEx Field for him, replacing the section named for former owner George Preston Marshall. The team is under pressure to change its name during the ongoing national reckoning over racism. It said Saturday that the No. 49 will become only the second jersey in the franchise’s 88-year history to be retired. The other jersey number is the 33 worn by Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh. Mitchell, Washington’s first African American player, died in April.

NEW YORK (AP) — Natasha Cloud and her WNBA colleagues are staying active in the fight against social injustice and police brutality. They are participating in protests and continuing work they began four years ago. Dream guard Renee Montgomery was passing out bottled water this month to protesters on the streets of Atlanta following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota while he was in police custody. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says players and league need to figure out solutions. Cloud, Tina Charles and others have been doing just that since 2016 after police shootings in Minnesota and Louisiana made national headlines that year.