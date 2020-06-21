VA Lottery
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-17-30-32-36-39, Bonus: 40
(four, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Bonus: forty)
07-22-25-26-30
(seven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)
01-13-15-20-23
(one, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three)
05-19-22-50-54, Cash Ball: 2
(five, nineteen, twenty-two, fifty, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
0-1-4
(zero, one, four)
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
0-1-5-9
(zero, one, five, nine)
4-6-4-5
(four, six, four, five)
10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(ten, thirty-one, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million