Alliance of Va. hospitals adds daily trend line data to COVID-19 dashboard

An alliance of hospitals and health delivery systems across Virginia, which has been managing their own online dashboard of statistics related to COVID-19 hospitalizations across the commonwealth, has rolled out a new feature to more easily track trends in daily hospitalizations.

Throughout Virginia’s coronavirus response, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) has been releasing daily statistics that go beyond the case numbers on the Virginia Department of Health coronavirus website.

The VHHA's daily numbers are focused on how hospitals across the commonwealth are responding to COVID-19, showing their bed capacity, PPE supply problems, and the number of Virginians who were hospitalized with COVID-19 who have since recovered and been discharged.

The health department’s own site does not show information on the number of patients who have recovered, like some states do.

That's because, according to Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia's state health commissioner, data on recoveries is not reported to the state health department, so it's not data they have available to provide.

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set from the VDH information.

VHHA data includes statistics on the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients discharged, ventilator usage, current hospital bed availability, metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of PPE and other needed medical supplies, and the number of hospital beds added under the terms of Executive Order 52.

Now, it also includes hospitalization trend line data, which covers a period from March 26 to the present with a color coded chart reflecting the following categories:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations, including patients who are confirmed positive through testing and those whose test results are pending but are suspected of being COVID-positive based on their symptoms;

A seven day moving average of total COVID-19 hospitalizations;

Total hospitalizations for patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 through testing;

Total number of hospitalized patients receiving ventilator support for COVID-19 care, including confirmed positive patients and those whose test results are pending; and

Total number of hospitalized patients receiving ICU care for COVID-19, including confirmed positive patients and those whose test results are pending.

The VHHA dashboard is meant to provide the public, as well as state and federal officials, a resource showing accurate data on the "work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19," according to the association.

The dashboard includes:

• The total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized in Virginia and then discharged.

• The combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized, and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are pending.

o The total number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients confirmed positive through testing.

o The total number of people currently receiving inpatient hospital care whose COVID19 test results are pending.

o The combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and those whose COVID-19 test results are pending, currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU).

o The combined number of hospital patients, both confirmed for COVID-19 and those with test results pending, currently receiving ventilator support.

• The total number of ventilators on-hand in Virginia hospitals.

o The total number of ventilators currently in use at Virginia hospitals (not all ventilators in use are associated with treating COVID-19 patients).

o The share of total ventilators in use.

• Overall hospital bed availability.

• The total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next three days.

o The total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing other needed medical supplies in the next three days.

“Our public sector partners, health care colleagues, members of the public, and journalists are all seeking credible information about this unfolding global pandemic,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “With the support of the Association’s members, we are making this data available in an easy-to-access format as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and informing the public about complex health care issues.”

“Reliable data is a cornerstone of any predictive modeling work being done by those who are working to forecast the spread of COVID-19, anticipate its peak, and identify health care providers’ needs as they battle this virus," said VHHA Vice President of Data Analytics David Vaamonde. "The data gathered to populate this dashboard is a key component of that effort.”

“Sharing this data publicly wouldn’t be possible without incredible support from VHHA’s 110 hospital members representing 27 health systems which are supplying this information so we can monitor system capacity and other logistical challenges associated with the frontline work of responding to this pandemic,” said VHHA Emergency Preparedness Director Kelly Parker.

In addition to the COVID-19 data dashboard, VHHA also maintains a COVID-19 webpage that has resources, documents, and a portal through which people with supplies can find information on hospitals seeking donations.

You can also find the latest data from the dashboard below: