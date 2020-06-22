DGIF hosting virtual 5K to support keeping Virginia’s wild places wild

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) will be hosting a virtual 5K in celebration of their upcoming name change.

The organization, which will be renamed to the Department of Wildlife Resources, is encouraging the public to participate in their upcoming event to support DGIF’s Restore the Wild initiative.

Participants can register until July 16. To begin the race, participants will download the Strava app, which will keep track of their distance and time. From there, DGIF will review the results and announce the winners of the 5K based on the following categories:

Falcon Fierce Challenge: Be the person that completes their Run for the Wild 5K with the fastest finish time (Male and Female winners).

Turtle Trot Challenge: Be the person that takes the longest time to complete their Run for the Wild 5K.

Flora & Fauna Fanatic Challenge: Share your best photos of the native Virginia plants and wildlife you see along your RUn for the Wild route.

Scenic Seeker Challenge: Share your most scenic photo from your Run for the Wild route. Bonus points if your route is on public land!

Just for registering, participants will receive a wooden finisher medal, pocket notebook, vinyl sticker, a digital badge and entry into the Run for the Wild Sweepstakes to win a Virginia Lifetime Freshwater Fishing License, which will allow the winner access to 250,000 acres of public land in Virginia.

You can register for the Run for the Wild virtual 5K at https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/run-for-the-wild/.

