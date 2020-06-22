Advertisement

Election officials prepare for primaries in Virginia

Each polling location will have social distancing requirements.
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday is Primary Day in Virginia after the election day originally scheduled for June 9 was pushed back due to the coronavirus; but election officials say they will be ready at the polls to keep you and workers safe.

On Monday morning, Lisa Gooden, the director of elections for Rockingham County, and her staff, were busy getting election materials and Personal Protective Equipment to each precinct throughout the county.

Tuesday’s ballot will feature three candidates vying for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate to run against Sen. Mark Warner. Those candidates include Army Reservist Thomas Special, civics teacher Alissa Baldwin, and Daniel Gade.

A number of conservative leaders are backing Daniel Gade, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel whose right leg was amputated in combat. He’s now a professor at American University.

Congressman Ben Cline will be running unopposed for the Republican nomination for the 6th District seat. Gooden said for a primary election in June, her office has received a considerable amount of absentee and early voting compared to elections past.

“The majority of folks that have filed an application for an absentee ballot has been due to the COVID-19,” Gooden said. “That’s an acceptable reason it can be even used in the future for November.”

Gooden said if you don’t feel comfortable walking into your precinct on Tuesday, you can always vote curbside. There will be more information on how to vote curbside at each polling location along with polling staff.

Precinct 303 has been relocated to Lacey Springs Elementary School. Voters are asked to go to the gym to vote as opposed to the Fellowship United Methodist Church.

