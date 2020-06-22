FDA: Stay away from potentially toxic hand sanitizers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) — The Food and Drug Administration is asking consumers not to use specific hand sanitizers that were manufactured in Mexico because of possibly toxic chemicals.

According to reports, the hand sanitizers can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or if digested.

The FDA said that there is a potential presence of methanol.

The Mexican based company, Eskbiochem, manufactured the following products:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

The FDA stated that methanol should not be used in hand sanitizer due to its toxicity.

The FDA tested samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ. Lavar Gel contains 81% methanol and no ethyl alcohol, and CleanCare No Germ contains 28% methanol.

People who have used any of the listed hand sanitizers are being asked to seek immediate treatment.

On June 17, the FDA asked Eskbiochem to remove its hand sanitizer products from the market.

