Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

CHARLOTTE SHOOTING

Police say a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city has left two people dead and seven others wounded, while five others were hit by vehicles at the scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday that the shooting happened at an “impromptu block party” that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations. By Sarah Blake Morgan. SENT: 240 words. UPCOMING: 400 words, photo, video by 11 a.m.

IN BRIEF:

— CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-NORTH CAROLINA — Part of a 27-foot monument to Confederate soldiers outside a courthouse in eastern North Carolina was removed Monday after local officials gave their approval last week.

___

VIRGINIA

AMERICA PROTESTS-VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia’s capital city declared an unlawful assembly and broke up a gathering of protestors accused of attempting to pull down another Confederate monument. Richmond police declared Sunday night’s gathering near the statue to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart unlawful and ordered demonstrators to leave the area along Monument Avenue around 9:30 p.m. SENT: 230 words.

IN BRIEF:

— BROADBAND EXPANSION-ROANOKE COUNTY — Officials in Roanoke County are seeking proposals to expand broadband access to unserved residents and businesses.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

PREGNANT MOTHER-DOUBLE SLAYING

BALTIMORE — The suspect in the slaying of a mother and her daughter in Baltimore last week is facing a charge that was recently codified and targets violence against pregnant women. Devon Sample is facing murder, assault and gun counts, as well as a charge of committing a crime of violence against a pregnant woman. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More than 200 Maryland companies and nonprofit organizations across the state have supported their communities response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan's office said Monday.

DAY CARE DEATH-LAWSUIT

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware couple who filed a wrongful death lawsuit after their infant son died at a home day care center has lost a bid to have a judge rule in their favor without a trial. Carlita and Charles Laws argued that they were entitled to summary judgment because day care owner Valorie Handy’s conviction for criminally negligent homicide precluded her from arguing that she is not civilly liable for negligence. SENT: 230 words.

IN BRIEF:

— PELLET PLANT SOLD — A large producer of wood pellets that are burned for electricity is buying a pellet plant in southeast Georgia for $175 million.

___

SPORTS

CAR--NASCAR-TALLADEGA-NOOSE

The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace and the governor of Alabama has condemned the act against NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver. Wallace two weeks ago successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues but the sanctioning body has not outlined any plans on how it will enforce the restriction. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

___

