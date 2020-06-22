Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) — Having secured a victory in the Belmont Stakes, Tiz the Law now faces an 11-week wait until the Kentucky Derby in a reconfigured Triple Crown series. In between, the bay colt who became the first New York-bred to win the Belmont since 1882 is being pointed toward the Travers on Aug. 8 in upstate New York, which is his home turf. Tiz the Law has five wins in six career starts by an average of 19 1/4 lengths. His only loss came at Churchill Downs last year, and he'll get a chance to avenge it over the same track in the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.