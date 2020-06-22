Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia’s capital city declared an unlawful assembly and broke up a gathering of protestors accused of attempting to pull down another Confederate monument. Richmond police declared Sunday night's gathering near the statue to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart unlawful and ordered demonstrators to leave the area along Monument Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A line of police in riot gear then moved in to encircle the monument, and were accused of deploying chemical agents against demonstrators. Multiple Confederate monuments in Richmond have been rallying points and sites of clashes with police following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Roanoke County are seeking proposals to expand broadband access to unserved residents and businesses. The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that about 20% of the county does not have broadband access. Internet providers have until July 16 to present their proposals to expand access to five areas that combined have more than 350 addresses in need of service. Information Technology Director Bill Hunter says the issue is now a top priority for the county's board of supervisors. Providers can present proposals for an entire area or parts of it. Last year, local officials assessed the county’s internet needs by surveying residents.

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Marine Corps veteran Aliscia Andrews will take on freshman Democrat Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District after narrowly defeating three other candidates at the district’s nominating convention. Andrews won on the final ballot Saturday at the GOP's drive-thru nominating convention Saturday at Shenandoah University in Winchester. Because large gatherings remain prohibited due to the coronavirus, the party convention was modified to allow for drive-thru voting and ranked-choice balloting. The change benefited Andrews, who was in third place after the first ballot. In the final round, Andrews defeated Rob Jones, who had led in the first two rounds.

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Federal workers from the Centers for Disease Control will be going door to door in two northern Virginia cities to conduct a survey of needs related to the coronavirus pandemic. Manassas and Manassas Park have large Hispanic populations and on a per-capita basis have been some of the hardest-hit jurisdictions in the country with COVID-19 cases. Beginning Monday, CDC workers will be going door to door in the area with a 30-question survey conducted in Spanish. The city of Manassas says the survey will collect information designed to help local health officials understand what resources are needed in the community.