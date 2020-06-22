JMU leaders propose renaming 3 buildings named for Confederate leaders

After surveying hundreds of students on the future of buildings on James Madison University’s campus named for Confederate leaders, the school announced on Monday that they are officially recommending name changes.

Earlier this month, amid national civil unrest and calls for racial equality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, people across the U.S. resumed calls for the removal of Confederate monuments and the changes of Confederate names in public places.

That included a petition from over 40 JMU Student Government Association (SGA) members, more than 25 student organizations, and more than 400 JMU alumni in support of taking the names of Confederates off campus buildings.

Following the petition, the school launched a public survey to get feedback from students and staff, and they quickly got more than 500 responses before closing the petition to further answers.

Now, in light of the responses they received, JMU spokesperson Caitlyn Read says university leaders will formally recommend to the JMU Board of Visitors that three buildings on JMU’s historic Quad—Jackson, Ashby and Maury halls—be renamed.

They’re named after Turner Ashby, a Confederate cavalry commander killed near Harrisonburg (this past weekend marked the 158th anniversary of his death); General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, tied to the Shenandoah Valley through his historic Valley campaigns; and Matthew Fontaine Maury, a Virginia oceanographer and geologist who served as Chief of Sea Coast, River and Harbor Defenses for the Confederacy.

School leaders are recommending immediate removal of the building names, the assignment of temporary names, and establishing a process in which the JMU community will be involved in the development of new names over the coming academic year.

Ultimately, it’s up to the JMU Board of Visitors, but Read says “university leadership is confident the board will support the proposal, and it is working to convene a special virtual meeting of the board this summer to address this issue.”

The university has been studying the history of the school, including how the buildings were named, and they recently shared information on Jackson, Ashby and Maury halls compiled by the History and Context Working Group, part of JMU’s Task Force on Inclusion, with the campus.

They say after sharing that information and opening the survey, the “overwhelming majority” of responses they received were in favor of changing the name, but every comment was considred.

“In adhering to this deliberative process, the university fulfilled its mission of educating, listening and learning, and ultimately acting—underscoring that how organizations change matters as much as what they change,” Read said in a statement.

“We recognize that these building names are a painful reminder of a history of oppression, and that they send an unwelcoming message to Black students, faculty and staff in particular. That is not who we are or who we want to be,” JMU President Jonathan R. Alger said. “Much has changed since those buildings were named more than 100 years ago. JMU has evolved into a national institution that welcomes students from all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. We have a responsibility to change and evolve, and while that process can be messy and painful at times, it is at the heart of what it means to be a university.”

The university says they will become “better and stronger in striving to live out” their stated values of “diversity, inclusion, access and equity” by doing work well beyond changing names.

To recognize the school’s history, the history of each building and their names over the years will be described through signage inside each building and online information.

On-campus, residential operations will start again at JMU this fall, and the school plans to get the campus involved in developing new names in the coming months.

James Madison’s name, the university says, will not be changing.

“James Madison University is named for the fourth president of the United States and chief architect of the U.S. Constitution. Madison owned slaves in his lifetime, and the university recognizes Madison’s flaws as well as his virtues. The university will continue to honor his legacy through the name of the institution, and carry forward his vision ‘to form a more perfect Union.‘”

Images of the buildings can be found here.