One local non-profit gears up for the Great Community Give

The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham has programs for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham is looking forward to the Great Community Give after tough times the last few months.

The third annual event brings Harrisonburg and Rockingham communities together to collect donations for specific non-profits.

“We are excited for the Great Community Give. We have been participating in it- I think since the beginning. This is put on by the community foundation who does amazing work locally to support non-profits,” Jenna Bryant, the Director of Communications for The Arc, said.

The non-profit had to cancel in-person programming for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Often times with adults with developmental disabilities, there is a higher than average chance that they have health complications. So, contracting the virus would potentially be even more dangerous for this population,” Bryant added.

The Arc fell into economic troubles because a majority of their income comes from Medicaid reimbursement and now they are not billing for those programs.

The event will take place from 6:30 am to 8:00 pm on June 24th, 2020.

For more information on the Great Community Give check out their Facebook Page.

