Advertisement

Recreational pot laws may boost traffic deaths, studies say

(KNOP)
By LINDSEY TANNER
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Laws legalizing recreational marijuana may lead to more traffic deaths, two new studies suggest, although questions remain about how they might influence driving habits.

Previous research has had mixed results and the new studies, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, can't prove that the traffic death increases they found were caused by marijuana use.

One study found an excess 75 traffic deaths per year after retail sales began in Colorado in January 2014, compared with states without similar laws. But it found no similar change in Washington state.

The other study looked at those states plus two others that allow recreational pot sales, Oregon and Alaska. If every state legalized recreational marijuana sales, an extra 6,800 people would die each year in traffic accidents, the researchers calculated. They found an increase of 2 deaths per billion miles traveled compared with 20 states without those laws. That change was slightly higher than in the other study.

Both involved several years of traffic death data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration before and at least two years after retail sales of recreational pot began in the states examined. Those sales dates ranged from 2014 to 2016.

The studies lack information on whether motorists were stoned when they crashed. Marijuana can remain in tissues for several days so even if toxicology tests detected it after a fatal crash, that wouldn't prove the driver was impaired, said co-author Magdalena Cerda, a New York University researcher.

It's possible that recreational pot laws might affect drivers' use of other drugs, including alcohol, she noted.

"That's an open question we need to answer in further research," Cerda said.

A journal editorial said more rigorous research is needed including studies on how often motorists use drugs.

"Clearly, introducing new legal intoxicants has the potential to ... lead to deaths due to impaired driving," the editorial said.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 11 states.

Variations in sales taxes, purchase limits and other aspects of marijuana laws in each state could play a role in any impact on traffic deaths. Also, when the two-state study was done, pot stores were more densely located in Colorado than in Washington, which could have made the drug more readily available, the authors said.

The four-state study, led by Dr. Russell Kamer of New York Medical College, accounted for jobless rates, maximum speed laws and seat-belt laws. But the authors said other factors they did not consider could have influenced traffic deaths.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

The Community Foundation preps for the Great Community Give

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Marina Barnett
The Community Foundation for Rockingham and Harrisonburg is encouraging everyone to point, click, give and make an online donation during the day.

Local

JMU leaders propose renaming 3 buildings named for Confederate leaders

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
After surveying hundreds of students on the future of buildings on James Madison University’s campus named for Confederate leaders, the school announced on Monday that they are officially recommending name changes.

National

Surging US virus cases raise fear that progress is slipping

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, NATHAN ELLGREN and TAMMY WEBBER
Alarming surges in coronavirus cases across the South and West raised fears Monday that the outbreak is spiraling out of control and that hard-won progress against the scourge is slipping away because of resistance among many Americans to wearing masks and staying away from others.

State

Woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty in connection to dead horses in Orange County

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WVIR news staff
A woman is entering guilty pleas after four dead horses were found on a St. Just Road property back in January.

International

US says 4 major Chinese media outlets are ‘foreign missions’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BEN FOX
The Trump administration said Monday that it is designating the U.S. operations of four major Chinese media outlets as “foreign missions” in an action that could force some of their journalists to leave the country and further worsen diplomatic relations.

Latest News

National

NBA offering players smart ring to track COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN
The NBA is offering players a smart ring to track the coronavirus as they get ready to restart the season next month.

National

Search for missing Fort Hood soldier focused on river

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWTX/Gray News
Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search for Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace almost two months ago, KWTX reported.

Entertainment

Joel Schumacher, director of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ dies at 80

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joel Schumacher, the journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and steering the Batman franchise into its most baroque territory in “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin,” has died. He was 80.

State

Virginia woman charged with murdering husband

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC12 newsroom
A Virginia woman is behind bars, accusing of killing her husband.

National

14 fatally shot in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fourteen people, including five children, were killed as more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over the Father’s Day weekend.