Sentara RMH marks 10-year anniversary in new hospital

By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Sentara RMH Medical Center celebrated its 10-year anniversary at its current location off of Port Republic and Stone Spring Roads on Monday. Sentara RMH has been a part of the Harrisonburg community since 1912.

On the day of the move in 2010, hospital staff and emergency service agencies moved 95 inpatients to the new facility in just under seven hours. Since then, Sentara RMH launched a cardiac electrophysiology program to treat irregular heart rhythms, merged with Sentara Healthcare and opened Sentara RMH Funkhouser Women’s Center. Shortly after, Sentara Wound Healing Center, Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center and Sentara’s structural heart program expanded the Sentara RMH healthcare network.

“Sentara RMH has a proud tradition stretching back for more than a century of providing compassionate, high-quality healthcare to this community, and time and again over the decades the hospital has benefitted greatly from generous community support,” said Doug Moyer, president of Sentara RMH. “That was especially true in how our community rallied to help RMH build its new hospital and health campus. This current facility and campus put Sentara RMH in a stable position to continue providing excellent healthcare for a second century of service.”

In 2014, Sentara RMH’s nursing program achieved Magnet recognition for sustained excellence in nursing care from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. In 2019, Sentara RMH received its second Magnet recognition.

“Magnet designation validates the superior quality of nursing care at Sentara RMH and the positive impact that care has on our patients and their families,” said Donna Hahn, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, vice president of acute care and chief nurse executive for Sentara RMH. “For members of our community, Magnet designation means they can feel confident that when they come to Sentara RMH they will receive the best care available.”

To hear more from Hahn, you can watch the one-on-one interview above.

