Advertisement

Shenandoah National Park to start accepting campground reservations

Check the Shenandoah National Park website or Facebook page for the newest updates on COVID-19 related closures.
Check the Shenandoah National Park website or Facebook page for the newest updates on COVID-19 related closures.(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shenandoah National Park will start officially accepting campground reservations for the 2020 season this week.

According to a spokesperson for the national park, starting on June 24, any visitors who plan to camp at Mathews Arm, Big Meadows, Loft Mountain or Dundo campgrounds can go to Recreation.gov or call (877) 444-6777 to make reservations.

Reservations are being accepted from two days to six months in advance of trip dates, with a limited number of campsites available on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to SNP, Lewis Mountain Campground will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the entire 2020 season.

The park is in Phase 2 of their reopening plan, which launched on June 11, increasing recreational access and services open to the public.

he National Park Service (NPS) says they are working service-wide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and use a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Shenandoah National Park, which was shut down due to COVID-19 since April 8, started the process of gradually reopening over Memorial Day weekend last month.

At the start of April, after making frequent changes every few days to accommodate CDC guidelines at the park, the national park determined they would have to close to protect the health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners, especially since trails and other areas had been so crowded with people that social distancing was not possible.

For a month and a half, the only portions of the park that remained open were state highways Rt. 211 and Rt. 33.

But as Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening progressed to Phase 1 and then Phase 2, national parks and national forests steadily restarted their services.

Their decisions have been based on guidance from the CDC, White House, and state and local health authorities, in partnership with the National Park Service.

You can pay for entrance fees to the park in advance by buying a digital pass here.

“At Shenandoah National Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored,” the park said in a statement earlier this month. “We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”

Shenandoah National Park says the health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is the most important factor for them, so their operational approach is to examine each facility, function, and service to ensure all operations comply with public health guidance.

They’ll be continuing to work with the NPS Office of Public Health, using the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, to make sure all public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors and employees.

While some areas are opening up to visitors, services may be limited as a return to full operations is slowly phased in. You can find the local health orders at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/prevention-tips/ before heading out.

With limited staffing, you're also asked to avoid high risk activities, avoid crowding, and practice 'Leave No Trace' principles.

The Shenandoah National Park also offers virtual tours online here.

They’ll continue to post updates on park operations on their website.

For updates about park concessioner Delaware North’s operations, click here.

Latest News

State

Richmond police disperse protest encampment, charge 12

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Twelve people in Virginia’s capital city were arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police said they refused orders to disperse from an overnight occupation at Richmond City Hall.

State

Supreme Court of Virginia lifts eviction moratorium, advocates seek extension

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom and Associated Press
The Supreme Court of Virginia acted on Monday to temporarily halt all eviction proceedings across the commonwealth.

Politics

Virginia making congressional picks in primary elections

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ALAN SUDERMAN and DENISE LAVOIE
Virginians were choosing Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday in low-key primary elections.

National Politics

Trump credits new border wall with stopping migrants, virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
Trump’s rally in Tulsa was meant to be a sign of the nation’s reopening and a show of political force but instead generated thousands of empty seats and swirling questions about the president’s campaign.

National

Despite green pledges, Amazon’s carbon footprint grew 15%

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI
Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.

Latest News

State

Gov. Northam announces Virginia will move to Phase 3 on July 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart
At this point, 5,913 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 1,645 have died of causes related to the disease.

News

Sponaugle says he will not ask for a recount in WV Attorney General race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Johnny Oliver
Isaac Sponaugle will not ask for a recount in the closely contested race for the Democratic nomination for West Virginia Attorney General.

Entertainment

‘30 Rock’ episodes that featured blackface pulled; Kimmel apologizes for wearing blackface

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
At the request of co-creator Tina Fey, four episodes of the comedy “30 Rock” are being removed from circulation because they featured characters performing in blackface. Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities.

Local

Staunton-Augusta YMCA plans to reopen this Friday after employees test positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Nearly two weeks after announcing that three of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA says they’ll be reopening this coming Friday.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

National

Twitter gives workers day off to vote in national elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twitter says it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world a paid day off to vote in national elections.