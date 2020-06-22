The Community Foundation preps for the Great Community Give

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Great Community Give will take place on June 24, 2020.

The Community Foundation for Rockingham and Harrisonburg is encouraging everyone to point, click, give and make an online donation during the day.

Revlan Hill, who is the executive director for The Community Foundation, said that this is the third annual event and this year there are more than 100 non-profit organizations participating.

"It's really a day to celebrate the work of non-profits and the power of giving together as a community, because as a community of donors we can raise a whole lot more money for the non-profits than we can by ourselves," Hill said.

It is a day for the community to come together and make a donation no matter how big or small to a specific non-profit or a few different ones. Through the online platform, donors can look at different non-profits and even search for them by the type of non-profit.

Hill said a lot of the non-profits participating have been hit hard due to COVID-19.

“They’re really, this year, more than ever before, counting on The Great Community Give and the generosity and the heart of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to be successful — successful day for each and every organization,” Hill said.

The event begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m. Throughout the day, there are $70,000 worth of prizes, donated by sponsors, that will be given out to the different non-profits.

This year the event will look a bit different because of COVID-19. Prizes will be presented via Zoom or outside the building while practicing social distancing.

According to Hill, the goal is to raise $600,000 and have 4,500 individual donors.

