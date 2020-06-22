Tourism department recognized for its profile program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Department of Economic Development and tourism received recognition from the Virginia Economic Developers Association.

The department got an honorable menton award for its People of Augusta program which is a celebration of stories from local entrepreneurs, farmers, manufacturing workers, residents, and civic leaders. The profiles showcase the various personalities in the county and is one of the department’s most popular marketing campaigns based on website visits and social media shares.

“Increasingly, businesses looking at the area inquire about their potential workforce - who works and lives in Augusta County,” said Rebekah Castle, director of economic development and marketing. “People of Augusta brings relatability, credibility, and depth to our targeted sector marketing efforts by bringing to life the personalities this area attracts.”

You can check out People of Augusta, by clicking here.

