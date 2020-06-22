VA Lottery
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
10-15-16-22-25
(ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
02-07-09-10-25
(two, seven, nine, ten, twenty-five)
14-17-20-40-47, Cash Ball: 2
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty, forty, forty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
9-1-9
(nine, one, nine)
1-4-0-1
(one, four, zero, one)
8-6-0-1
(eight, six, zero, one)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million