VA Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

10-15-16-22-25

(ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

02-07-09-10-25

(two, seven, nine, ten, twenty-five)

14-17-20-40-47, Cash Ball: 2

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty, forty, forty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

9-1-9

(nine, one, nine)

1-4-0-1

(one, four, zero, one)

8-6-0-1

(eight, six, zero, one)

Estimated jackpot: $33 million