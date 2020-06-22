Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jun. 22.

Monday, Jun. 22 8:00 AM Norfolk State University Board of Visitors virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.nsu.edu/

Contacts: April Allbritton, Norfolk State University, atallbritton@nsu.edu, 1 757 823 8676

https://commonwealthcalendar.virginia.gov/Event/Details/17013

Monday, Jun. 22 10:15 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner celebrates passage of the Great American Outdoor Act - Democratic Sen. Mark Warner celebrates passage of the Great American Outdoors Act during visit to Belle Haven Park, part of the George Washington Memorial Parkway

Location: Belle Haven Picnic Area, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Nelly Decker, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Nelly_Decker@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 754 0688

If entering address on Google maps, enter the code QWHX+P6 for precise driving directions * Media who plan to attend must RSVP to nelly_decker@warner.senate.gov

Tuesday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

Tuesday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Economic Club of Washington, DC livestream conversations on coronavirus and the path forward - Economic Club of Washington, DC, host livestream conversations on coronavirus (COVID-19) and the path forward for businesses, universities, and social gatherings during the pandemic. Speakers include Centene Corporations Michael Neidorff, Virignia Tech's Dr Timothy Sands, Octagon - Sports and Entertainment Agency's Philip de Picciotto, Venturehouse Group's Mark Ein, and Year Up - National Capital Region's Guylaine Saint Juste

Weblinks: http://www.economicclub.org, https://twitter.com/TheEconomicClub

Contacts: Judi Irastorza, Economic Club of Washington, media@economicclub.org, 1 202 223 3959, 1 202 481 3266

If you have questions, please contact: Judi Irastorza or John Jacobs media@economicclub.org - 202-223-3959/202-481-3266

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Celeste Gunter / Katharine Kenny, CarMax Inc Investor Relations, celeste_gunter@carmax.com, 1 804 935 4597

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Saturday, Jun. 27 NAPIA Annual Meeting

Location: Kingsmill Resort, 1010 Kingsmill Rd, Williamsburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.napia.com/, https://twitter.com/NAPIAforPAs

Contacts: NAPIA, info@napia.com, 1 703 433 9217

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Sunday, Jun. 28 National League of POW/MIA Families Annual Meeting - National League of POW/MIA Families Annual Meeting * The League is an organization for family members of POWs/MIAs from the Vietnam War

Location: Hilton Crystal City at Washington Reagan National Airport, 2399 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pow-miafamilies.org

Contacts: National League of POW/MIA Families, info@pow-miafamilies.org, 1 703 465 7432

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Thursday, Jun. 25 MilSatCom USA conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 North Stafford Street, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.smi-online.co.uk, https://twitter.com/SMi_Group

Contacts: SMi Group, events@smi-online.co.uk, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000