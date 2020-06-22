Virginia woman charged with murdering husband
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) — A Virginia woman is behind bars, accusing of killing her husband.
Buckingham County deputies were called to the 300 block of Petersville Church Road in Buckingham County around 9 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.
When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Chad Steven Given dead.
Following an investigation, deputies arrested 33-year-old Cristen Reeves Given for her husband’s death. She is now charged with First Degree Murder and is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail pending a court appearance.
