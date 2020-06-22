Advertisement

Virus forces team of ex-WVU players to withdraw from tourney

(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A team of former West Virginia University players has withdrawn from a summer tournament after one of the athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

West Virginia said in a statement Monday that the team learn of the confirmed case last week when it started practices for The Basketball Tournament. The team decided to withdraw rather than have all its players enter a 14-day quarantine before the start of the tournament.

“Because of the heightened nature of safety and security in TBT this year due to the virus, we will not be participating,” the statement said. “This is not the news West Virginians want to hear. It was a tough decision to come to. But this is the reality of where we are now, and safety is everything.”

West Virginia was scheduled to play a team of former Marshall players in the opening round July 5 in Columbus, Ohio. The tournament announced it will be replaced in the 24-team field by Playing For Jimmy V, a team that includes former college stars Josh Perkins of Gonzaga, Marques Townes of Loyola-Chicago and ex-Philadephia 76er Haywood Highsmith.

