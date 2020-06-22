WHSV Forecast

(WHSV) — Staying warm and humid with storms until a cold front crosses Tuesday night. Behind the front we’re still warm, but expect several days of low humidity. Hot weather returns this weekend.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the early evening hours, mainly before sunset. An isolated strong to severe storm possible, not everyone will see rain. Temperatures generally in the 70s for the evening. Turning partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s with areas of fog.

TUESDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s with haze, patchy fog. Turning partly cloudy, warm and humid once again. Breezy for the day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Ahead of a cold front, scattered showers and thunderstorms develop mainly 1pm-9pm with a lingering shower through midnight. An isolated strong to severe storm with locally heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Scattered storms on Wednesday (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the 60s. Sunny and warm, a comfortable day behind the cold front as humidity levels drop. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy. A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 70s. Clear and comfortable overnight with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Lower humidity on Wednesday. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A few showers or a storm in the afternoon hours. Activity will be limited and not widespread. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s

FRIDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. More clouds than sunshine and warm. Lower humidity continues, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A beautiful Friday evening with temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows near 60.

SATURDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the mid 60s. Get ready for a hot weekend! Partly cloudy, and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday: A very warm start in the 60s. Partly cloudy and another hot day. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A few showers and storms possible for the afternoon. No washout expected.

