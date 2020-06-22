Woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty in connection to dead horses in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR/WHSV) — A woman is entering guilty pleas after four dead horses were found on a St. Just Road property in Orange County back in January.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Donna Arft pleaded guilty to four counts of animal cruelty on Thursday, June 18.

Arft was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, but all of that time was suspended if she maintains good behavior and pays restitution to the county.

The sheriff’s office says 11 horses were also seized during its investigation. Arft surrendered those horses as part of her plea, and agreed to not keep more than five horses on the St. Just Rd. property.

