W.Va. virus cases rising as reopening plan continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says coronavirus cases are climbing across the state though he’s declining to strengthen restrictions as his reopening plan continues.

State health officials say the state’s active caseload has increased by 28% over the last two weeks as outbreaks emerged at churches and after travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Republican governor said the spikes did not yet warrant slowing down his reopening strategy, which on Monday allowed for sporting events with spectators to resume. He says he will listen to his health experts.

At least 90 people have died from the virus in West Virginia and about 2,570 have test positive since the outbreak began.

