2020 RCBL Preview: Grottoes Cardinals
With a deep and talented pitching staff, hitting and defense will be key for Grottoes in 2020.
"We feel like we are going to be pretty deep with the pitching staff," said Grottoes manager Tim Nicely. "We have several guys that we feel like we can put out out there at any one time. So we feel good about that. We are still trying to find out positionally where everyone is going to play. So if we can hit some...pitching will hopefully keep us in most games."
Grottoes is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season in which the Cardinals finished in last place in the regular season with a 9-19 overall record.
"We're betting that we are going to get the pitching so we just gotta be able to go...be behind these guys and play solid defense every game and and hit with every team," said middle infielder Matthew Curry.
Manager: Tim Nicely
2019 Season: 9-19 Overall (lost to Clover Hill, 2-1, quarterfinals of RCBL Playoffs)
Keegan Woolford: .484 Batting Average, 4 Home Runs, 26 RBI
Dylan Nicely: .292 Batting Average, 2 Home Runs, 23 RBI
Cameron Irvine: Former Spotswood star & High Point University commit
Michael Dailey (RHP): Member of VCU baseball team
Jack Masloff (LHP): Member of VCU baseball team
Tucker Garrison (LHP): 50 Innings Pitched, 4.32 ERA, 55 Strikeouts - played for Bridgewater Reds in 2019
