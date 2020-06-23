Advertisement

2020 RCBL Preview: Grottoes Cardinals

With a deep and talented pitching staff, hitting and defense will be key for Grottoes in 2020.
With a deep and talented pitching staff, hitting and defense will be key for Grottoes in 2020. (WHSV)
By WHSV Sports
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With a deep and talented pitching staff, hitting and defense will be key for Grottoes in 2020.

"We feel like we are going to be pretty deep with the pitching staff," said Grottoes manager Tim Nicely. "We have several guys that we feel like we can put out out there at any one time. So we feel good about that. We are still trying to find out positionally where everyone is going to play. So if we can hit some...pitching will hopefully keep us in most games."

Grottoes is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season in which the Cardinals finished in last place in the regular season with a 9-19 overall record.

"We're betting that we are going to get the pitching so we just gotta be able to go...be behind these guys and play solid defense every game and and hit with every team," said middle infielder Matthew Curry.

2020 Grottoes Cardinals Team Preview

Manager: Tim Nicely

2019 Season: 9-19 Overall (lost to Clover Hill, 2-1, quarterfinals of RCBL Playoffs)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Keegan Woolford: .484 Batting Average, 4 Home Runs, 26 RBI

Dylan Nicely: .292 Batting Average, 2 Home Runs, 23 RBI

Cameron Irvine: Former Spotswood star & High Point University commit

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

Michael Dailey (RHP): Member of VCU baseball team

Jack Masloff (LHP): Member of VCU baseball team

Tucker Garrison (LHP): 50 Innings Pitched, 4.32 ERA, 55 Strikeouts - played for Bridgewater Reds in 2019

For more information on the 2020 Grottoes Cardinals,

2020 RCBL Previews

Latest News

Sports

Strasburg duo preparing to play college basketball

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
Strasburg High School girls basketball stars Christyan Reid and Jaden Alsberry are preparing to compete in the sport at the collegiate level.

Sports

2020 RCBL Preview: Montezuma Braves

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TJ Eck
The Montezuma Braves could be a team to watch as an under-the-radar championship contender in the Rockingham County Baseball League in 2020.

Sports

JMU to host four CAA Championships during 2020-2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday unveiled the league’s 2020-21 championship schedule with James Madison slated to host four total championships in the sports of cross country, track and field, lacrosse and softball.

Sports

2020 RCBL Preview: Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Sports
Stuarts Draft is expected to feature a strong offense and solid defense in 2020.

Sports

2020 RCBL Preview: Clover Hill Bucks

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Sports
The Clover Hill Bucks are again expected to compete for an RCBL title in 2020.

Latest News

Sports

2020 RCBL Preview: New Market Shockers

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Sports
The New Market Shockers are hoping for postseason success in 2020 after coming up short in the playoffs over the last few seasons.

Sports

Virtual summer camp aims to get young women, youth prepared for careers in computer science

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By WHSV newsroom
A virtual summer camp aims to increase the number of young women and youth skilled in computer programming to get ready for well-paying jobs of the future.

Sports

Local golfer records rare hole-in-one on par 4

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Sports
A local golfer recently recorded a hole-in-one in one of the toughest and rarest ways to do so.

Basketball

Former Spotswood star Kier entering transfer portal

Updated: Apr. 8, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Sports
George Mason senior guard Justin Kier, who starred on the prep level at Spotswood High School, is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Sports

Harrisonburg runner still running during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Mar. 29, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By Alex Flum
COVID-19 has forced many people to spend a lot of time in their homes but that's not stopping Stanley Peyton Jr. and others from exercising.