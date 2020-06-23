Advertisement

2020 RCBL Preview: New Market Shockers

The New Market Shockers are hoping for postseason success in 2020 after coming up short in the playoffs over the last few seasons.
The New Market Shockers are hoping for postseason success in 2020 after coming up short in the playoffs over the last few seasons. (WHSV)
By WHSV Sports
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
New Market went 15-13 overall during the 2019 regular season, finishing in second place in the Rockingham County Baseball League. However, the Shockers were swept in the first round of the RCBL Playoffs by Elkton. In 2018, New Market finished the regular season in a first-place tie with Grottoes atop the East Division before losing to Bridgewater in the semifinals of the RCBL Playoffs.

"I know me personally, I still kind of have that sour taste in my mouth," said New Market catcher/infielder Ty Bennett. "I always see big teams like we want to strive to be like Clover Hill and Bridgewater have always been so successful and I think it would be nice to see New Market in that mix as well."

New Market opens the 2020 season Saturday, June 27 at home against Elkton. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

2020 New Market Shockers Team Preview

Manager: Nolan Potts

2019 Season: 15-13 Overall Record (lost to Elkton, 2-0, in quarterfinals of RCBL Playoffs)

Key Hitters (2019 stats)

Pearce Bucher (INF): .352 Batting Average, 2 HR, 27 RBI

Frankie Ritter (SS): .366 Batting Average, 19 runs, 14 BB

Ty Bennett (C/INF): .310 Batting Average, 19 RBI, 15 Runs

Key Pitchers (2019 stats)

Hunter Entsminger (RHP): Freshman on JMU baseball team in 2020

Joel Smith (RHP): 45.2 Innings Pitched, 4.13 ERA, 53 Ks

Cade Templeton (LHP): 23.2 Innings Pitched, 1.90 ERA, 21 Ks

