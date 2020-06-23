Advertisement

Apple is worth nearly $2T

That’s some serious money
Analysts recently boosted their target prices on Apple's stock after the tech giant unveiled its new operating system iOS 14.
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
(CNN) – The most valuable company in America is about to hit another milestone.

Apple is currently worth about $1.6 trillion.

For the year, the company is the second-best performer on the Dow, only trailing Microsoft.

If Apple’s shares rise another 20% the company will reach a market value of $2 trillion.

