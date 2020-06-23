Advertisement

Army suspects foul play in disappearance of 20-year-old Ft. Hood soldier

Keys to her car, her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.
Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen is missing from Fort Hood.
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Army now suspects foul play in the disappearance of a 20-year-old soldier, a Fort Hood official said Tuesday after a meeting with the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

“I want my daughter. We need to go to Congress, to the President. We are wasting our time here (Fort Hood),” said Gloria Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s mother, at a news conference following the meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“I do not believe anything Fort Hood has to say about my daughter’s disappearance. I am asking the president to get involved,” she said angrily.

“If my daughter is dead, I will shut down this miserable Army post.”

Guillen disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. local time April 22.

She was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Vanessa Guillen, an avid runner, is 5-foot-2, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward totaling $50,000 is offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search the missing soldiers.

About 30 volunteers from the search group were joined by Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife personnel in the search of the river, which started Sunday.

