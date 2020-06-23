EMU offers free online class about COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University will offer a free seven week online course to students and the community that looks at many different aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Kevin Seidel, an associate professor of English at EMU and helping to lead the class, said that originally the class was planned for first year students that will start at EMU in the fall, but then decided it would be a great opportunity to offer it to the community.

"Instead of regretting things we can't do in a regular class setting, taking advantage of things we can do, and so if we're doing this on on Zoom, we can make it available to the public," Seidel said.

The class will consist of two-hour sessions from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights starting on June 30, 2020.

Students will hear from a wide variety of professors in different departments throughout the university. Some of the topics include treating COVID-19, history and data of other pandemics and what life could be like after the pandemic.

"It won't just be kind of a flood of information, but really a chance to slow down, make sense of what's going on, pay attention to your own life and how that connects to what's happening in the world," Seidel said.

Those interested in the class must sign up by June 26, 2020.

