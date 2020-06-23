First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid with storms

(WHSV) — A cold front will cross the area tonight, ahead of it very warm and humid with scattered storms. Behind the front we’re still warm, but expect several days of low humidity. Hot and humid weather returns this weekend with highs near 90 degrees.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Ahead of a cold front, scattered showers and thunderstorms develop mainly 1pm-9pm with a lingering shower through midnight. An isolated strong to severe storm with locally heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Breezy at times. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Scattered storms possible this afternoon/evening. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the 60s. Sunny and warm, a comfortable day behind the cold front as humidity levels drop. Highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy. A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 70s. Clear and comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Lower humidity on Wednesday. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. A few showers or a storm in the afternoon hours. Activity will be limited and not widespread. Overnight lows in the low 60s

FRIDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. More clouds than sunshine and warm. Lower humidity continues, highs in the low to mid 80s. A beautiful Friday evening with temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNRISE SUNSET ALERT THIS WEEKEND!

A large plume of Saharan Dust will move into the area this weekend, expect a bit of haziness to the sky, which will create a vibrant sunrise and sunset this weekend. We should be relatively dry, make sure to keep an eye to the sky!

Saharan Dust will arrive this weekend. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Get ready for a hot weekend! A mix of sun and clouds and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A very warm start in the 60s. Partly cloudy and another hot day. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated showers and storms possible for the afternoon. No washout expected. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

