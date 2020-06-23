Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

ELECTION 2020-CONGRESS-RUNOFF RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters in western North Carolina are choosing the Republican nominee for a congressional seat held by Mark Meadows, before he became President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Lynda Bennett and Madison Cawthorn are on Tuesday’s ballot in the 11th Congressional District runoff. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 150 words. UPCOMING: 500 words by 9:30 p.m.

ELECTION 2020 LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials face a deluge of mail-in votes that are likely to delay results for days after Tuesday’s congressional primaries. There’s a lot of interest in two contests in particular. One involves former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath’s fight for the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican, this November. By Alan Fram and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn. SENT: 830 words, AP photo.

ELECTION 2020-VOTING RIGHTS LAW ATLANTA — A troubled Georgia presidential primary and fears of a repeat Tuesday in Kentucky have renewed attention on a diminished Voting Rights Act that Congress has left untouched since the Supreme Court gutted a key provision seven years ago. The dynamic has intensified Democrats’ calls for Congress to revisit the nation’s voting laws and establish a more centralized standard, and it’s ratcheted up concerns across the ideological spectrum that the presidential election in November could be leave some Americans questioning the result. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 910 words, AP photo.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-VIOLENT SUMMER? CHICAGO — A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one. The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, racial unrest and a rancorous election season. By Lisa Marie Pane and Kathleen Foody. SENT: 970 words, AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CITY NAME FORT BRAGG, Calif. — A rugged Northern California coastal city named for a Confederate general may ask voters to change the city’s name. The council of the city of Fort Bragg in Mendocino County debated Monday whether to put the renaming issue on the November ballot and the mayor asked for guidelines to create a committee of residents to take on the issue. SENT: 490 words.

ELECTION 2020-VIRGINIA PRIMARY RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians are picking Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday via low-key primary elections. Republicans will pick among three political newcomers to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the general election this fall. By Alan Suderman and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 440 words, AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-VIRGINIA RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia’s capital say demonstrators formed an unlawful assembly at Richmond City Hall early Tuesday, prompting warnings that people would be arrested if they didn’t leave the area. Richmond police tweeted that the demonstration was unlawful due to sit-ins, sit-downs, blocking traffic and blocking entrances and exits to public buildings. SENT: 210 words.

SUBMARINE CONSTRUCTION GROTON, Conn. — The Navy has announced a proposed $9.5 billion contract with General Dynamics’ Electric Boat to build the first two submarines of a new generation of ballistic missile vessels. The new Columbia-class submarines are being built at Electric Boat’s shipyards in Groton, Connecticut, and Quonset Point, Rhode Island. SENT: 190 words.

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore restaurant issued an apology after video showed a Black woman and her son being denied service because of the boy’s clothes despite a white child being served while dressed a similar way. On Monday, Ouzo Bay owners Atlas Restaurant Group said they were disturbed by the incident and placed the manager seen in the video on indefinite leave. The video posted by Marcia Grant shows her son being denied service because he was wearing athletic shorts and sneakers. SENT: 220 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JOHNS HOPKINS CUTS BALTIMORE — Faculty members at Johns Hopkins University are demanding that the Baltimore school provide a detailed report of its finances and put a moratorium on the cuts to research funding and staffing salaries announced in April as a result of multimillion-dollar losses arising from the coronavirus pandemic.Six-hundred faculty from across the university, which has been at the forefront of the global response to the virus, made the demands last week in a letter to the school’s president and board of trustees. SENT: 430 words.

LABOR DISCRIMINATION PAYMENTS BALTIMORE — A federal judge ordered a Baltimore-based contractor to pay employees nearly $1 million in back wages and damages for race and gender discrimination as well as physical abuse. WMS Solutions, an asbestos removal staffing firm, was ordered Monday to pay more than $960,000 to resolve a 2015 lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Labor alleging harassment and discrimination against Hispanic workers. SENT: 210 words.

XGR—CRIMINAL JUSTICE DOVER, Del. — A proposal by Democratic lawmakers in Delaware to ban police from using chokeholds and kneeholds unless deadly force is necessary cleared a legislative hurdle Monday. A House committee voted unanimously to release the bill. SENT: 290 words.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Three football players at Liberty University say they have entered the transfer portal and two of them cite “racial insensitivity” in the university’s leadership or similar reasons for their decisions. Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land, sophomore defensive backs, and senior linebacker Waylen Cozad all announced their intentions on Twitter. SENT: 400 words.

