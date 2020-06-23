Harrisonburg International Festival goes virtual this September

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s International Festival welcomes thousands of visitors and hundreds of vendors every year, but this September the big event is going virtual.

Tim Ruebke, the Executive Director of the Fairfield Center which organizes the festival, said they could not hold the in-person event in downtown Harrisonburg safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was planned for September 26 but instead organizers will invite people to visit its website to access live performances, music, vendor’s shops and children’s activities.

Ruebke said food vendors will be highlighted, potentially through the entire month of September, on social media platforms.

He said this festival is important for the local community “To be entertained and to be educated about the wealth of the diversity and the cultural strength that this area has.”

He said everything will be easily accessible from the Harrisonburg International Festival website in September.

