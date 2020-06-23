Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mystics players Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders are opting out of participating in the 2020 WNBA season for the league’s reigning champions. Cloud says she wants to “fight on the front lines for social reform.” Sanders says taking the season off “is what’s best for my health and family.” Their announcements follow those of other WNBA players who have said they won’t be a part of plans for a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July. Connecticut's Jonquel Jones is going to sit out because of concerns about COVID-19. Atlanta's Renee Montgomery is missing the season to focus on social justice issues.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Florida-based resumption of the NBA season. He is the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out. Bertans can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters. Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told The Associated Press that Bertans had informed the team of his decision. The Wizards are allowed to sign a replacement player for Bertans as early as Tuesday, and Sheppard said the club “will look at it closely.” The league plans to resume its season in July with 22 of 30 teams playing eight games apiece at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida, before the playoffs begin.

UNDATED (AP) — Having secured a victory in the Belmont Stakes, Tiz the Law now faces an 11-week wait until the Kentucky Derby in a reconfigured Triple Crown series. In between, the bay colt who became the first New York-bred to win the Belmont since 1882 is being pointed toward the Travers on Aug. 8 in upstate New York, which is his home turf. Tiz the Law has five wins in six career starts by an average of 19 1/4 lengths. His only loss came at Churchill Downs last year, and he'll get a chance to avenge it over the same track in the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.