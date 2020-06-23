Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to further relax restrictions on businesses and public gatherings next week, saying trends related to cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and other health metrics were moving in the right direction. Northam said at a news conference Tuesday that he's planning for the state to enter Phase 3 of reopening July 1. Under Phase 3, restaurants and nonessential retail stores would no longer have to limit indoor capacity to 50% of what their space can hold. Social gatherings of up to 250 people would be allowed. Recreation and entertainment venues at may operate at 50% occupancy, or a maximum of 1,000 people.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Twelve people in Virginia’s capital city have been arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police say they refused orders to disperse from an overnight occupation at Richmond City Hall. The department said in a statement that police officers arrived around midnight Monday to “deal with” protesters who had been distributing flyers indicating they planned to stay in place for the long term. Police said in a statement Tuesday that the protesters threw rocks and other objects at the officers. The Commonwealth Times reported that officers used tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A ban on evictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted by the Supreme Court of Virginia, paving the way for eviction proceedings to resume next week. The ban was originally put in place in March and was extended earlier this month. It is set to expire Sunday. An order issued by the state’s high court Monday said courts may resume hearing eviction cases on June 29. Tenant advocates said thousands of families who are struggling financially because of COVID-19 could be affected. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the city plans to use $6 million of the $20.1 million it received from the state through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to provide rental assistance and to fund an eviction diversion program.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians are picking Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday in low-key primary elections. Republicans will pick among three political newcomers to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the general election this fall. Although Warner almost lost six years ago, no big-name Republican has chosen to challenge him at this time. With its fast-growing suburbs, Virginia is becoming reliably Democratic during the Trump administration. No statewide Republican has won in Virginia in more than a decade. Republicans in Hampton Roads will decide whether Scott Taylor will get a rematch with U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria.