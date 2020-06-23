Advertisement

JMU to host four CAA Championships during 2020-2021

All teams qualify for postseason in all sports in 2020-2021
The Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday unveiled the league’s 2020-21 championship schedule with James Madison slated to host four total championships in the sports of cross country, track and field, lacrosse and softball.
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday unveiled the league’s 2020-21 championship schedule with James Madison slated to host four total championships in the sports of cross country, track and field, lacrosse and softball.

The announcement follows the conference’s previously unveiled “Extreme Flexibility Model” (EFM) to be used for scheduling of regular season contests for most league sports. Student‐athlete health and safety, limiting travel and missed class time and controlling costs played a major factor in determining the championships schedule.

CAA Championships to be hosted by JMU:

  • Cross Country – October 31 or November 1 (one day) – New Market Battlefield
  • Track & Field – April 30 and May 1 (two days) – Sentara Park
  • Lacrosse – May 7, 8 or 9 (one day) – Sentara Park (championship only, earlier rounds at other sites)
  • Softball – May 12-16 (4-5 days) – Veterans Memorial Park

Key changes of note for all 2020-21 CAA Championships:

  • All institutions qualify for the postseason in all sports.
  • There is no formal regular season schedule according to the EFM system, rather institutions may build schedules as they wish, with a budget-conscious emphasis on regional opponents.
  • A selection committee of conference and institutional administrators will be implemented for all sports to determine postseason seeding.
  • Key metrics for postseason seeding will include (in no particular order): coaches’ polls, RPI, head-to-head results, results against common opponents, record against Division I institutions and record against conference institutions.
  • In the event a championship is not concluded, the highest remaining seed will earn the NCAA automatic qualifier status for that sport.
  • Due to the nature of competition necessary across multiple weekends, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and lacrosse will have regional early rounds followed by a championship weekend at a predetermined, centrally-geographic site
  • All other championships will occur at one venue over a consecutive length of days.
  • Baseball and softball will remain as double-elimination formats.
  • Men’s and women’s tennis, previously held on one weekend, will be split over consecutive weekends.

