Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-VIRGINIA

Richmond police disperse protest encampment, charge 12

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Twelve people in Virginia’s capital city have been arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police say they refused orders to disperse from an overnight occupation at Richmond City Hall. The department said in a statement that police officers arrived around midnight Monday to “deal with” protesters who had been distributing flyers indicating they planned to stay in place for the long term. Police said in a statement Tuesday that the protesters threw rocks and other objects at the officers. The Commonwealth Times reported that officers used tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.

ELECTION 2020-VIRGINIA PRIMARY

Virginia making congressional picks in primary elections

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians are picking Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday in low-key primary elections. Republicans will pick among three political newcomers to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the general election this fall. Although Warner almost lost six years ago, no big-name Republican has chosen to challenge him at this time. With its fast-growing suburbs, Virginia is becoming reliably Democratic during the Trump administration. No statewide Republican has won in Virginia in more than a decade. Republicans in Hampton Roads will decide whether Scott Taylor will get a rematch with U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria.

AMERICA PROTESTS-VIRGINIA

Richmond police break up a crowd to save Confederate statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia’s capital city declared an unlawful assembly and broke up a gathering of protestors accused of attempting to pull down another Confederate monument. Richmond police declared Sunday night's gathering near the statue to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart unlawful and ordered demonstrators to leave the area along Monument Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A line of police in riot gear then moved in to encircle the monument, and were accused of deploying chemical agents against demonstrators. Multiple Confederate monuments in Richmond have been rallying points and sites of clashes with police following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Michigan mayor resigns after racial remark

The mayor of Ypsilanti, Michigan, has resigned after making a racial remark at a city council meeting. Former mayor Beth Bashert says she's deeply sorry to have her tenure end on that note. Her departure comes after a meeting last week where she said she supported the re-appointment of a human relations commissioner only because she would be “crucified” if she voted against a Black person. Bashert, who is white, voted in favor but the other council members voted no, including three who are Black. Bashert subsequently apologized and said she was “deeply ashamed and saddened” by her remarks.

ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lexington, Ky., sees 90-minute voting wait times

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting appears to be running smoother than in primaries held two weeks earlier in Georgia and Nevada. While there were reports of some voters in New York and Kentucky having to cast ballots in person Tuesday after not receiving an absentee ballot, it did not appear to be causing the long lines that were seen in places like Milwaukee and Atlanta. The longest wait times were reported at the lone voting site in Lexington, Kentucky. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says he added two more check-in stations after turnout remained steady into the late morning, with voters reporting a wait time of about an hour and a half.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST-LAWSUIT

White nationalist Richard Spencer loses lawyer in lawsuit

A federal magistrate judge has agreed to let an attorney withdraw from representing white nationalist leader Richard Spencer in a lawsuit over violence that erupted at a rally in Virginia nearly three years ago. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe’s order on Monday leaves Spencer to defend himself against the lawsuit, which names him as one of the organizers of the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. Spencer said in a text message that he must prepare to represent himself at a trial scheduled to start in October but is “exploring other options.” John DiNucci, the lawyer, has said Spencer owes him a significant amount of money in legal fees.

SUBMARINE CONSTRUCTION

Navy awards $9.5 billion submarine contract to Electric Boat

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The Navy has announced a proposed $9.5 billion contract with General Dynamics’ Electric Boat to build the first two submarines of a new generation of ballistic missile vessels. The new Columbia-class submarines are being built at Electric Boat’s shipyards in Groton, Connecticut, and Quonset Point, Rhode Island. Early construction began at Quonset Point in 2017. Final assembly is set to begin in 2024 in Groton. The contract announced Monday requires congressional approval. The Navy also said it will be giving Electric Boat another $869 million to continue design and engineering of the submarines, and efforts to expand the submarine industrial base.

BROADBAND EXPANSION-ROANOKE COUNTY

Roanoke County seeks proposals to expand broadband access

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Roanoke County are seeking proposals to expand broadband access to unserved residents and businesses. The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that about 20% of the county does not have broadband access. Internet providers have until July 16 to present their proposals to expand access to five areas that combined have more than 350 addresses in need of service. Information Technology Director Bill Hunter says the issue is now a top priority for the county's board of supervisors. Providers can present proposals for an entire area or parts of it. Last year, local officials assessed the county’s internet needs by surveying residents.