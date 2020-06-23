Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-VIRGINIA

Richmond police break up a crowd to save Confederate statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia’s capital city declared an unlawful assembly and broke up a gathering of protestors accused of attempting to pull down another Confederate monument. Richmond police declared Sunday night's gathering near the statue to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart unlawful and ordered demonstrators to leave the area along Monument Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A line of police in riot gear then moved in to encircle the monument, and were accused of deploying chemical agents against demonstrators. Multiple Confederate monuments in Richmond have been rallying points and sites of clashes with police following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST-LAWSUIT

White nationalist Richard Spencer loses lawyer in lawsuit

A federal magistrate judge has agreed to let an attorney withdraw from representing white nationalist leader Richard Spencer in a lawsuit over violence that erupted at a rally in Virginia nearly three years ago. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe’s order on Monday leaves Spencer to defend himself against the lawsuit, which names him as one of the organizers of the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. Spencer said in a text message that he must prepare to represent himself at a trial scheduled to start in October but is “exploring other options.” John DiNucci, the lawyer, has said Spencer owes him a significant amount of money in legal fees.

BROADBAND EXPANSION-ROANOKE COUNTY

Roanoke County seeks proposals to expand broadband access

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Roanoke County are seeking proposals to expand broadband access to unserved residents and businesses. The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that about 20% of the county does not have broadband access. Internet providers have until July 16 to present their proposals to expand access to five areas that combined have more than 350 addresses in need of service. Information Technology Director Bill Hunter says the issue is now a top priority for the county's board of supervisors. Providers can present proposals for an entire area or parts of it. Last year, local officials assessed the county’s internet needs by surveying residents.

GOP DISTRICT CONVENTION

Andrews defeats trio to win GOP nomination in 10th District

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Marine Corps veteran Aliscia Andrews will take on freshman Democrat Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District after narrowly defeating three other candidates at the district’s nominating convention. Andrews won on the final ballot Saturday at the GOP's drive-thru nominating convention Saturday at Shenandoah University in Winchester. Because large gatherings remain prohibited due to the coronavirus, the party convention was modified to allow for drive-thru voting and ranked-choice balloting. The change benefited Andrews, who was in third place after the first ballot. In the final round, Andrews defeated Rob Jones, who had led in the first two rounds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SURVEY

Virus survey workers to go door to door in northern Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Federal workers from the Centers for Disease Control will be going door to door in two northern Virginia cities to conduct a survey of needs related to the coronavirus pandemic. Manassas and Manassas Park have large Hispanic populations and on a per-capita basis have been some of the hardest-hit jurisdictions in the country with COVID-19 cases. Beginning Monday, CDC workers will be going door to door in the area with a 30-question survey conducted in Spanish. The city of Manassas says the survey will collect information designed to help local health officials understand what resources are needed in the community.

VIRGINIA BEACH-INTERNATIONAL WORKERS

Lack of international workers hurts Virginia Beach tourism

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Suspension of a program that brings international students to the U.S. for summer work has left businesses in Virginia Beach struggling to find employees. The Virginian-Pilot reports that more than 1,000 international students work every summer in Virginia Beach at hotels and other businesses catering to tourists under the J-1 Visa Student Work Travel program. But the visa program has been temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. It normally allows international students to work four months in the U.S. and stay an additional month for travel. Restaurateurs and hoteliers in the city say that as demand is picking up they are scrambling to find enough workers.

ALEXANDRIA-GUNS

Alexandria bans guns on city property

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The governing body of northern Virginia’s largest city has voted unanimously to ban firearms on all public property. The Alexandria City Council voted unanimously for the ordinance after a public hearing Saturday. The new law takes effect July 1 and bars firearms and ammunition from all city facilities and parks. The city had a similar ordinance in the 1990s but a state law passed in 2002 barred localities from regulating firearms in their facilities. That law was overturned by the General Assembly this year. Alexandria said it is the first city Virginia to ban firearms under the new law.

WHITE NATIONALIST WEBSITE

Online registrar threatens to drop anti-immigration website

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — An internet registrar is threatening to delist a website that is a leading promoter of white nationalist and anti-immigration views. The move could make the site, VDARE.com, accessible only to diehard users willing to use a special browser to find it on the dark web. Network Solutions’ parent company, Web.com Group, notified a civil rights group on Friday that it is terminating VDARE's account. The site remained online Monday. It has until Thursday to transfer its domains to another registrar before Network Solutions deletes its services. In April and in May, the head of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law sent letters urging Network Solutions to drop VDARE.