Advertisement

Roanoke College to reduce workforce in face of pandemic

The college says it will reduce spending by approximately $6 million
(WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke College announced Monday it would implement cost-cutting measures to employees in order to address the financial impact of COVID-19.

The college’s budget cuts will include suspension of contribution to employee retirement plans and a reduction of salaries, operating expenses and workforce.

Many open positions will be permanently eliminated, as well as 14 staff positions that are currently filled.

“The current devastating health and economic crisis requires us to take these actions,” said President Michael Maxey. “We are making the sacrifices necessary now to ensure our long-term viability and ability to provide a high quality experience to every one of our students,” Maxey said. “These are difficult decisions to make.”

The college says it will reduce spending by approximately $6 million.

“We work hard to build an inclusive culture at Roanoke College and to have to say goodbye to some of our employees is heart wrenching for all of us,” Maxey added.

“Before today, Roanoke College’s most recent reduction in force occurred in the early 1990′s. The fact that business conditions have come to this now, saddens us deeply. We are working to ensure that those Roanoke College employees whose roles have been cut receive as much help and financial support as possible,” said Kathy Martin, director of human resources at Roanoke College.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Richmond police disperse protest encampment, charge 12

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Twelve people in Virginia’s capital city were arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police said they refused orders to disperse from an overnight occupation at Richmond City Hall.

State

Supreme Court of Virginia lifts eviction moratorium, advocates seek extension

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom and Associated Press
The Supreme Court of Virginia acted on Monday to temporarily halt all eviction proceedings across the commonwealth.

Politics

Virginia making congressional picks in primary elections

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ALAN SUDERMAN and DENISE LAVOIE
Virginians were choosing Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday in low-key primary elections.

National Politics

Trump credits new border wall with stopping migrants, virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
Trump’s rally in Tulsa was meant to be a sign of the nation’s reopening and a show of political force but instead generated thousands of empty seats and swirling questions about the president’s campaign.

National

Despite green pledges, Amazon’s carbon footprint grew 15%

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI
Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.

Latest News

State

Gov. Northam announces Virginia will move to Phase 3 on July 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart
At this point, 5,913 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 1,645 have died of causes related to the disease.

News

Sponaugle says he will not ask for a recount in WV Attorney General race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Johnny Oliver
Isaac Sponaugle will not ask for a recount in the closely contested race for the Democratic nomination for West Virginia Attorney General.

Entertainment

‘30 Rock’ episodes that featured blackface pulled; Kimmel apologizes for wearing blackface

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
At the request of co-creator Tina Fey, four episodes of the comedy “30 Rock” are being removed from circulation because they featured characters performing in blackface. Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities.

Local

Staunton-Augusta YMCA plans to reopen this Friday after employees test positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Nearly two weeks after announcing that three of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA says they’ll be reopening this coming Friday.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

National

Twitter gives workers day off to vote in national elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twitter says it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world a paid day off to vote in national elections.