Roanoke College to reduce workforce in face of pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke College announced Monday it would implement cost-cutting measures to employees in order to address the financial impact of COVID-19.

The college’s budget cuts will include suspension of contribution to employee retirement plans and a reduction of salaries, operating expenses and workforce.

Many open positions will be permanently eliminated, as well as 14 staff positions that are currently filled.

“The current devastating health and economic crisis requires us to take these actions,” said President Michael Maxey. “We are making the sacrifices necessary now to ensure our long-term viability and ability to provide a high quality experience to every one of our students,” Maxey said. “These are difficult decisions to make.”

The college says it will reduce spending by approximately $6 million.

“We work hard to build an inclusive culture at Roanoke College and to have to say goodbye to some of our employees is heart wrenching for all of us,” Maxey added.

“Before today, Roanoke College’s most recent reduction in force occurred in the early 1990′s. The fact that business conditions have come to this now, saddens us deeply. We are working to ensure that those Roanoke College employees whose roles have been cut receive as much help and financial support as possible,” said Kathy Martin, director of human resources at Roanoke College.

