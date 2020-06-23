Advertisement

Saharan dust heading to Virginia later this week

Could bring haze and vibrant sunrise/sunsets
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — You may have heard dust is on the way from the Saharan Desert. This is nothing new, in fact it happens every year. “The Saharan Air Layer” is a large area of dry, dusty air that forms over the Sahara from late spring through early fall. Plumes of this dust often move into the tropical Atlantic Ocean every three to five days, according to NOAA. It moves in that direction due to the Trade Winds, which are the same winds that carry tropical systems to the United States.

What’s unique about it this year? It has to do with the thickness of the dust over the Caribbean Sea. In fact, some observations indicate this plume contains the highest concentration of dust particles in the last 50-60 years.

Earlier this week, stunning images came out of the Caribbean. The dust significantly lowering visibility and reducing air quality.

Don’t expect much of an impact to our visibility, the concentration won’t be as high as it was over the Caribbean. Expect a bit more haziness to the sky, and of course vibrant sunrise and sunsets. As a result of the sunlight being scattered by the dust, expect to see more vibrant reds and oranges when the sun rises and sets. Air quality may be lower as well due to the dust. Coincidentally, it will also be hot and humid this weekend which tends to lower air quality.

Keep an eye to the sky, especially Friday through the weekend! Send us your photos, you may see yours on air!

The dust will move into the Mid-Atlantic area later this week/weekend.
The dust will move into the Mid-Atlantic area later this week/weekend.(WHSV)

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Richmond police disperse protest encampment, charge 12

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Twelve people in Virginia’s capital city were arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police said they refused orders to disperse from an overnight occupation at Richmond City Hall.

State

Supreme Court of Virginia lifts eviction moratorium, advocates seek extension

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom and Associated Press
The Supreme Court of Virginia acted on Monday to temporarily halt all eviction proceedings across the commonwealth.

Politics

Virginia making congressional picks in primary elections

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ALAN SUDERMAN and DENISE LAVOIE
Virginians were choosing Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday in low-key primary elections.

National Politics

Trump credits new border wall with stopping migrants, virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
Trump’s rally in Tulsa was meant to be a sign of the nation’s reopening and a show of political force but instead generated thousands of empty seats and swirling questions about the president’s campaign.

National

Despite green pledges, Amazon’s carbon footprint grew 15%

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI
Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.

Latest News

State

Gov. Northam announces Virginia will move to Phase 3 on July 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart
At this point, 5,913 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 1,645 have died of causes related to the disease.

News

Sponaugle says he will not ask for a recount in WV Attorney General race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Johnny Oliver
Isaac Sponaugle will not ask for a recount in the closely contested race for the Democratic nomination for West Virginia Attorney General.

Entertainment

‘30 Rock’ episodes that featured blackface pulled; Kimmel apologizes for wearing blackface

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
At the request of co-creator Tina Fey, four episodes of the comedy “30 Rock” are being removed from circulation because they featured characters performing in blackface. Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities.

Local

Staunton-Augusta YMCA plans to reopen this Friday after employees test positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Nearly two weeks after announcing that three of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA says they’ll be reopening this coming Friday.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

National

Twitter gives workers day off to vote in national elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twitter says it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world a paid day off to vote in national elections.