Saharan dust heading to Virginia later this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — You may have heard dust is on the way from the Saharan Desert. This is nothing new, in fact it happens every year. “The Saharan Air Layer” is a large area of dry, dusty air that forms over the Sahara from late spring through early fall. Plumes of this dust often move into the tropical Atlantic Ocean every three to five days, according to NOAA. It moves in that direction due to the Trade Winds, which are the same winds that carry tropical systems to the United States.

An updated #GOESEast look at the Saharan dust plume moving over the Caribbean on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NpHScxF3Av — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) June 21, 2020

What’s unique about it this year? It has to do with the thickness of the dust over the Caribbean Sea. In fact, some observations indicate this plume contains the highest concentration of dust particles in the last 50-60 years.

Earlier this week, stunning images came out of the Caribbean. The dust significantly lowering visibility and reducing air quality.

The SAL outbreak you've heard so much about... https://t.co/4NZ04ys00h — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) June 21, 2020

Ok, last dust pic for today and this one is perhaps the most incredible yet. The comparison photos were sent to me from Mirco Ferro who lives in St. Barthelemy. Check the dates in the photos (top is from March) - both are unfiltered or altered in any way. #SAL #DUST pic.twitter.com/FBwOG5ly1E — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) June 21, 2020

Don’t expect much of an impact to our visibility, the concentration won’t be as high as it was over the Caribbean. Expect a bit more haziness to the sky, and of course vibrant sunrise and sunsets. As a result of the sunlight being scattered by the dust, expect to see more vibrant reds and oranges when the sun rises and sets. Air quality may be lower as well due to the dust. Coincidentally, it will also be hot and humid this weekend which tends to lower air quality.

The dust will move into the Mid-Atlantic area later this week/weekend. (WHSV)

