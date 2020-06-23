Advertisement

Some Verizon Wireless customers reporting service issues, to be resolved soon

As of Monday night, some Verizon Wireless customers throughout the Shenandoah Valley are experiencing problems with their cell phone service.
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As of Monday night, some Verizon Wireless customers throughout the Shenandoah Valley are experiencing problems with their cell phone service.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center confirmed Verizon Wireless is working to repair the issue which has led to connectivity problems for its customers. The issue should is expected to be resolved around 11:00 p.m, according to the communications center.

“If you have an emergency, please try to call 911 in hopes the call will be successful. We are closely monitoring the progress of the situation and will provide updates as we receive them from Verizon,” read a Facebook post from the ECC.

Verizon Wireless customers are encouraged to contact the provider for more details.

The HRECC has confirmed that Verizon is working to repair an issue that is causing intermittent connectivity issues for...

Posted by Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center on Monday, June 22, 2020

