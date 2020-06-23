Sponaugle says he will not ask for a recount in WV Attorney General race

PENDLETON COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — Pendleton County delegate Isaac Sponaugle will not ask for a recount in the closely contested race for the Democratic nomination for West Virginia Attorney General.

Sam Brown Petsonk led Sponaugle by 145 votes.

Sponaugle, a state delegate, said it was too expensive to ask for a statewide recount. He could have asked for a recount in specific counties, but doubted that strategy would work.

“In West Virginia, the loser pays for the recount and the total cost of doing a statewide recount was going to exceed over $100,000. Given that, and it’s a coin-flip whether or not you win on a recount, I didn’t believe it was going to be the smartest move in the world financially to make that determination,” Sponaugle told WHSV.

Petsonk will now face Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The incumbent is seeking a third term.

Sponaugle said he will support Petsonk’s campaign.

Sponaugle has made a name for himself across West Virginia over the past year with an ongoing lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice accusing him of violating a state mandate of living in the state capital.

State election officials have until July 9 to officially certify the results of the election. The Associated Press never called the race.

