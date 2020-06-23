Staunton-Augusta YMCA plans to reopen this Friday after employees test positive

Nearly two weeks after announcing that three of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA says they’ll be reopening this coming Friday.

The YMCA had originally planned to open on June 12, but halted and delayed those plans when three of the employees involved with preparing for their reopening each tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That news came on June 11. A little more than two weeks after that, the YMCA is planning to open up with limited capacity and physical distancing, in accordance with Virginia’s Phase 2 guidelines.

Next Wednesday, July 1, Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday, will mark the start of Phase 3.

With Phase 2 still in place now, calling for gyms and fitness centers to function at 30% capacity with at least 10 feet of distance between exercise stations, the YMCA is planning to use online sign-up sheets on their website.

That will allow them to plan for the spacing and people-per-facility.

According to the Y, that’s just one of many changes they’re temporarily making to follow Phase 2 guidance, and they’ll announce more in the coming days leading up to the re-opening.

“We still need to proceed with caution, but it feels good to open the doors back up,” Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA executive director Josh Cole said.

Cole has said throughout the process that they were “leaning heavily on the wisdom of the local public health officials and other YMCAs in similar situations” to come to a final decision on reopening, and working closely with local health officials and a professional cleaning crew.

Due to health privacy laws, they will not release the names of the staff members who tested positive, though anyone who was in contact should have been informed by Virginia Department of Health contact tracers.

The YMCA suspended all activity at their facility for two weeks to allow for deep cleaning and sanitization, and they said evaluation with health officials and compliance with recommendations from the Central Shenandoah Health District determined that June 26 would work as a re-opening date.

“Our first commitment is to the safety of our staff and members,” Cole said.

The YMCA froze all membership dues starting in April (except for members who willingly opted in to support the YMCA) and continued that freeze through June.

They’ve been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Friday will mark their first time open since then.

The YMCA has been providing a lot of virtual content throughout the pandemic are continuing that. The Staunton-Augusta YMCA website has been updated with workouts and activities through the shutdown, and hundreds joined their #InThisTogether Facebook group to hold each other accountable for their fitness goals, and offer motivation and support.