Advertisement

Staunton-Augusta YMCA plans to reopen this Friday after employees test positive

Starting Jan. 9, a peer-to-peer &amp;quot;Survivors of Suicide Loss&amp;quot; support group will meet at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA.
Starting Jan. 9, a peer-to-peer &amp;quot;Survivors of Suicide Loss&amp;quot; support group will meet at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA.(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nearly two weeks after announcing that three of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA says they’ll be reopening this coming Friday.

The YMCA had originally planned to open on June 12, but halted and delayed those plans when three of the employees involved with preparing for their reopening each tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That news came on June 11. A little more than two weeks after that, the YMCA is planning to open up with limited capacity and physical distancing, in accordance with Virginia’s Phase 2 guidelines.

Next Wednesday, July 1, Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday, will mark the start of Phase 3.

With Phase 2 still in place now, calling for gyms and fitness centers to function at 30% capacity with at least 10 feet of distance between exercise stations, the YMCA is planning to use online sign-up sheets on their website.

That will allow them to plan for the spacing and people-per-facility.

According to the Y, that’s just one of many changes they’re temporarily making to follow Phase 2 guidance, and they’ll announce more in the coming days leading up to the re-opening.

“We still need to proceed with caution, but it feels good to open the doors back up,” Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA executive director Josh Cole said.

Cole has said throughout the process that they were “leaning heavily on the wisdom of the local public health officials and other YMCAs in similar situations” to come to a final decision on reopening, and working closely with local health officials and a professional cleaning crew.

Due to health privacy laws, they will not release the names of the staff members who tested positive, though anyone who was in contact should have been informed by Virginia Department of Health contact tracers.

The YMCA suspended all activity at their facility for two weeks to allow for deep cleaning and sanitization, and they said evaluation with health officials and compliance with recommendations from the Central Shenandoah Health District determined that June 26 would work as a re-opening date.

“Our first commitment is to the safety of our staff and members,” Cole said.

The YMCA froze all membership dues starting in April (except for members who willingly opted in to support the YMCA) and continued that freeze through June.

They’ve been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Friday will mark their first time open since then.

The YMCA has been providing a lot of virtual content throughout the pandemic are continuing that. The Staunton-Augusta YMCA website has been updated with workouts and activities through the shutdown, and hundreds joined their #InThisTogether Facebook group to hold each other accountable for their fitness goals, and offer motivation and support.

Latest News

State

Richmond police disperse protest encampment, charge 12

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Twelve people in Virginia’s capital city were arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police said they refused orders to disperse from an overnight occupation at Richmond City Hall.

State

Supreme Court of Virginia lifts eviction moratorium, advocates seek extension

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom and Associated Press
The Supreme Court of Virginia acted on Monday to temporarily halt all eviction proceedings across the commonwealth.

Politics

Virginia making congressional picks in primary elections

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By ALAN SUDERMAN and DENISE LAVOIE
Virginians were choosing Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday in low-key primary elections.

National Politics

Trump credits new border wall with stopping migrants, virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
Trump’s rally in Tulsa was meant to be a sign of the nation’s reopening and a show of political force but instead generated thousands of empty seats and swirling questions about the president’s campaign.

National

Despite green pledges, Amazon’s carbon footprint grew 15%

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI
Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.

Latest News

State

Gov. Northam announces Virginia will move to Phase 3 on July 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart
At this point, 5,913 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 1,645 have died of causes related to the disease.

News

Sponaugle says he will not ask for a recount in WV Attorney General race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Johnny Oliver
Isaac Sponaugle will not ask for a recount in the closely contested race for the Democratic nomination for West Virginia Attorney General.

Entertainment

‘30 Rock’ episodes that featured blackface pulled; Kimmel apologizes for wearing blackface

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
At the request of co-creator Tina Fey, four episodes of the comedy “30 Rock” are being removed from circulation because they featured characters performing in blackface. Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

National

Twitter gives workers day off to vote in national elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twitter says it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world a paid day off to vote in national elections.