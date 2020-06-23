Strasburg duo preparing to play college basketball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg High School girls basketball stars Christyan Reid and Jaden Alsberry are preparing to compete in the sport at the collegiate level.

Reid is headed to NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky while Alsberry is staying in the Shenandoah Valley to play at nearby Bridgewater College. Both players were important members of a Strasburg team that advanced to the semifinals of the VHSL Class 2 state tournament during the 2019-2020 season.

“It definitely means a lot,” said Reid, about her opportunity to play at the Division I level. “A lot to my mom and stuff because we worked so hard and living here, I had to do a lot of travelling all the way to Maryland to practice and stuff.”

Alsberry added: “I’m close enough to have family and friends come watch and support. So I am just excited to be close enough to where people still know where I am from and just to represent Strasburg.”

