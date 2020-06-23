Two LU football players to transfer after cultural issues with school leadership

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Flames’ successful squad of 2019-20 will be without two of their teammates when the cleats hit the field again.

In two separate announcements on Twitter, defensive backs Tayvion Land and Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark have decided to leave Liberty and enter the transfer portal after issues with the way school leadership has handled situations dealing with cultural respect.

Land, the highest-rated player ever to sign with the Liberty program according to CBS Sports, recorded 23 total tackles last year. Clark was the source of 38 tackles, including three for a loss, during the 2019 campaign.

CBS Sports is awaiting a response from Coach Hugh Freeze regarding the announcements.

According to a statement made to WDBJ7 by Liberty Athletics: "Per NCAA rules, our coaches and administrators are prohibited from speaking about recruitable student-athletes.

Because of the NCAA rules, Coach Freeze, Athletics Director Ian McCaw and the athletics department are unable to comment on the player’s social media announcement.”

