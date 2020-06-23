Advertisement

Two LU football players to transfer after cultural issues with school leadership

The Flames’ successful squad of 2019-20 will be without two of their teammates when the cleats hit the field again.
(L-R) Kei'Trel (Tre) Clark, Tayvion Land (Courtesy Liberty University Flames football)
(L-R) Kei'Trel (Tre) Clark, Tayvion Land (Courtesy Liberty University Flames football)((Courtesy Liberty University Flames football))
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Flames’ successful squad of 2019-20 will be without two of their teammates when the cleats hit the field again.

In two separate announcements on Twitter, defensive backs Tayvion Land and Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark have decided to leave Liberty and enter the transfer portal after issues with the way school leadership has handled situations dealing with cultural respect.

Land, the highest-rated player ever to sign with the Liberty program according to CBS Sports, recorded 23 total tackles last year. Clark was the source of 38 tackles, including three for a loss, during the 2019 campaign.

CBS Sports is awaiting a response from Coach Hugh Freeze regarding the announcements.

According to a statement made to WDBJ7 by Liberty Athletics: "Per NCAA rules, our coaches and administrators are prohibited from speaking about recruitable student-athletes.

Because of the NCAA rules, Coach Freeze, Athletics Director Ian McCaw and the athletics department are unable to comment on the player’s social media announcement.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Richmond police disperse protest encampment, charge 12

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Twelve people in Virginia’s capital city were arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police said they refused orders to disperse from an overnight occupation at Richmond City Hall.

State

Supreme Court of Virginia lifts eviction moratorium, advocates seek extension

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom and Associated Press
The Supreme Court of Virginia acted on Monday to temporarily halt all eviction proceedings across the commonwealth.

Politics

Virginia making congressional picks in primary elections

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By ALAN SUDERMAN and DENISE LAVOIE
Virginians were choosing Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday in low-key primary elections.

National Politics

Trump credits new border wall with stopping migrants, virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
Trump’s rally in Tulsa was meant to be a sign of the nation’s reopening and a show of political force but instead generated thousands of empty seats and swirling questions about the president’s campaign.

National

Despite green pledges, Amazon’s carbon footprint grew 15%

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI
Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.

Latest News

State

Gov. Northam announces Virginia will move to Phase 3 on July 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart
At this point, 5,913 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 1,645 have died of causes related to the disease.

News

Sponaugle says he will not ask for a recount in WV Attorney General race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Johnny Oliver
Isaac Sponaugle will not ask for a recount in the closely contested race for the Democratic nomination for West Virginia Attorney General.

Entertainment

‘30 Rock’ episodes that featured blackface pulled; Kimmel apologizes for wearing blackface

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
At the request of co-creator Tina Fey, four episodes of the comedy “30 Rock” are being removed from circulation because they featured characters performing in blackface. Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities.

Local

Staunton-Augusta YMCA plans to reopen this Friday after employees test positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Nearly two weeks after announcing that three of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA says they’ll be reopening this coming Friday.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

National

Twitter gives workers day off to vote in national elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twitter says it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world a paid day off to vote in national elections.