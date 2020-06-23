VA Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-18-20-26-29

(two, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

11-14-21-27-31

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

07-14-46-48-58, Cash Ball: 4

(seven, fourteen, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

9-0-5-5

(nine, zero, five, five)

3-3-2-7

(three, three, two, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $33 million