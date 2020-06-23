VA Lottery
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-18-20-26-29
(two, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
11-14-21-27-31
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
07-14-46-48-58, Cash Ball: 4
(seven, fourteen, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
2-0-3
(two, zero, three)
4-4-9
(four, four, nine)
9-0-5-5
(nine, zero, five, five)
3-3-2-7
(three, three, two, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million