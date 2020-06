Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 23.

Tuesday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

Tuesday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Economic Club of Washington, DC livestream conversations on coronavirus and the path forward - Economic Club of Washington, DC, host livestream conversations on coronavirus (COVID-19) and the path forward for businesses, universities, and social gatherings during the pandemic. Speakers include Centene Corporations Michael Neidorff, Virignia Tech's Dr Timothy Sands, Octagon - Sports and Entertainment Agency's Philip de Picciotto, Venturehouse Group's Mark Ein, and Year Up - National Capital Region's Guylaine Saint Juste

Weblinks: http://www.economicclub.org, https://twitter.com/TheEconomicClub

Contacts: Judi Irastorza, Economic Club of Washington, media@economicclub.org, 1 202 223 3959, 1 202 481 3266

If you have questions, please contact: Judi Irastorza or John Jacobs media@economicclub.org - 202-223-3959/202-481-3266

Tuesday, Jun. 23 2:00 PM Virginia Governor Ralph Northam provides an update on the state's coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Location: Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Alena Yarmosky, Virginia governor press secretary, Alena.Yarmosky@governor.virginia.gov, 1 804 786 2211

https://www.governor.virginia.gov/covid19-pool-feed/

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Celeste Gunter / Katharine Kenny, CarMax Inc Investor Relations, celeste_gunter@carmax.com, 1 804 935 4597

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:30 PM Governors participate in virtual forum on infrastructure - National Governor's Association 2019-20 Chair's Initiative virtual forum titled 'Infrastructure: Foundation for Success', hosted by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Expected participating governors are Doug Ducey (Arizona), Steve Bullock (Montana), John Bel Edwards (Louisiana), Mark Gordon (Wyoming), and Ralph Northam (Virginia)

Weblinks: http://www.nga.org, https://twitter.com/NatlGovsAssoc

Contacts: James Nash, NGA communications, JNash@nga.org, 1 202 624 3658

The summit will be a virtual meeting via Zoom and will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live.

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Sunday, Jun. 28 National League of POW/MIA Families Annual Meeting - National League of POW/MIA Families Annual Meeting * The League is an organization for family members of POWs/MIAs from the Vietnam War

Location: Hilton Crystal City at Washington Reagan National Airport, 2399 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pow-miafamilies.org

Contacts: National League of POW/MIA Families, info@pow-miafamilies.org, 1 703 465 7432

Thursday, Jun. 25 Virginia Ratification Day - Virginia Ratification Day, celebrating anniversary of Virginia becoming the 10th U.S. state

Thursday, Jun. 25 - Friday, Jun. 26 POSTPONED: Legal Secretaries and Administrators' Conference

Weblinks: http://www.aipla.org/, https://twitter.com/aipla

Contacts: AIPLA, aipla@aipla.org, 1 703 415 0780