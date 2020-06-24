Advertisement

2020 RCBL Preview: Broadway Bruins

The Broadway Bruins enter 2020 looking to continue a run of success in recent seasons.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Bruins enter 2020 looking to continue a run of success in recent seasons.

From 2013-2017, Broadway went 27-111 overall and finished in last place in the Rockingham County Baseball League three times. However, over the past two seasons (2018 & 2019) the Bruins have posted a 32-24 overall mark in regular season play and advanced to the RCBL Semifinals last summer.

Broadway returns 2019 RCBL Pitcher of the Year John Judy this year. Judy, who is also a catcher and plays collegiately at Eastern Mennonite University, posted a 2.31 ERA in 54.1 innings pitched while striking out 65 batters for the Bruins last summer. Joining Judy on the pitching staff is left-handed pitcher Liam McDonnell from James Madison University, who served as a midweek starter during the Dukes’ shortened 2020 season. Adam Riggleman (Glenville State College) and Trent Abernathy (Concord University) are a pair of right-handed pitchers who are expected to have big roles on the mound.

“I think we have a lot of high-quality arms that will let us compete, stay in ball games, and give our offense a chance to come around and score runs,” said Abernathy, who pitched at Turner Ashby High School.

Offensively, Bryce Strawderman (INF), Matt Meiser (OF), and Tyler Ault (INF) are three returning players who will likely be mainstays in the lineup this summer. The Bruins have also added hitting talent from JMU with Travis Reifsnider (C) and Josh Jones (INF) joining Broadway.

Chip Abernathy takes over as the team’s manager in 2020. Meanwhile, Harrisonburg Turks head coach Bob Wease will serve as an assistant coach with Valley Baseball League play canceled this summer.

“As you know, all the teams are loaded,” said Broadway manager Chip Abernathy. “Everyone is loading up. So we are probably no different. We are doing a lot to get a lot of ball players in we want and a bunch of the ones that are coming back are good ballplayers. So I think we’ll be fine. I think we’ll be competitive and show ourselves well.”

Broadway is scheduled to open the 2020 season Saturday, June 27 at Clover Hill. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

2020 Broadway Bruins Team Preview

Manager: Chip Abernathy

2019 Season: 14-14 Overall (lost to Bridgewater, 3-0, in semifinals of RCBL Playoffs)

Key Hitters (2019 Stats)

Matt Meiser (OF): .327 Batting Average, 25 RBI, 24 Walks

Bryce Strawderman (INF): .291 Batting Average, 25 Runs, 31 Walks

Travis Reifsnider (C): Member of JMU baseball team

Key Pitchers (2019 Stats)

John Judy (RHP): 54.1 Innings Pitched, 2.31 ERA, 65 Strikeouts

Liam McDonnell (LHP): Member of JMU baseball team

Adam Riggleman (RHP): Member of Glenville State College baseball team

For more information on the Broadway Bruins, click here.

2020 RCBL Previews

New Market Shockers

Grottoes Cardinals

Clover Hill Bucks

Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks

Montezuma Braves

