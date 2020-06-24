Advertisement

3 arrested for robbery in Stuarts Draft

Mugshots of Deborah Galloway, Shawn Claytor, and Cheryl White provided by Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Mugshots of Deborah Galloway, Shawn Claytor, and Cheryl White provided by Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Three people from Augusta County have been charged with robbery after an alleged attack earlier this month.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s office, on June 9, deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Howardsville Turnpike in Stuarts Draft for a report of an assault.

When deputies arrived and spoke to the victim, they say she told them she had been in an argument with 40-year-old Shawn Claytor, of Stuarts Draft, before he left.

But the victim said Claytor then had a conversation with two other people she knew, including 62-year-old Deborah Galloway.

Galloway allegedly invited the victim outside to settle the dispute, and when she refused, deputies say Claytor, Galloway, and 59-year-old Cheryl White jerked her to the ground by her hair, dragged her down a flight of steps, and attacked her.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s purse, which she had strung over her shoulder, was pulled away and then rifled through, with somewhere between $100 and $200 removed.

After the assault and robbery, deputies say the three people left, leaving the victim with minor injuries.

Cheryl White and Deborah Galloway were arrested on June 19 and Claytor was arrested on June 22.

All three were charged with robbery.

White and Galloway have been released from jail on bond while Claytor remains jailed.

