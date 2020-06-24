Better Together Grant promotes collaboration between Staunton businesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced the Better Together Grant to provide small business support relief and recovery efforts in the Downtown Service District.

The grant helps to distribute financial support to businesses who are in collaboration or working towards innovation with other businesses in the district. It will be awarded as an incentive to continue collaboration efforts between the businesses who are joining forces to develop new products and services during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the SDDA.

Through the Better Together Grant, businesses can create partnerships that will help the district’s businesses and customers grow. The awarded grant money can be used for advertising, marketing and promotion costs of new products and services.

“Our goal with this grant is to facilitate collaboration between the entire village — a community of support — which will ultimately help businesses through the recovery period of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Greg Beam, Executive Director of the SDDA.

To view the full application, as well as additional grant information, you can visit the SDDA’s website here.

