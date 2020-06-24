Advertisement

Bosch pays WVa $550,000 for role in emissions scandal

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — West Virginia has received a $550,000 payment from a German firm related to a car emissions-rigging scandal, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday.

Morrisey announced the payment from auto parts and technology company Bosch.

German automaker Volkswagen admitted rigging diesel emissions technology to pass U.S. smog tests. A lawsuit filed by Morrisey alleged the scheme led to false advertising because the self-described “clean diesel” engines actually emitted up to 40 times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide.

Morrisey reached a $2.65 million settlement in 2018 with Volkswagen AG and its Audi and Porsche brands.

Morrisey had accused Bosch of helping to skirt state consumer protection laws through the automakers’ use of its technology. Bosch delivered millions of engine control systems that were installed on various manufacturers’ cars starting in 2008.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

